One of Hongkong Post’s four stamps to commemorate the handover. Photo: Handout
Hongkong Post changes pupil uniforms from yellow to white in stamp photo marking city’s 25th handover anniversary
- Design idea came from implementation of national security law and ‘improvement of the electoral system’, says Hongkong Post
- Government agency says changes made for ‘aesthetic purposes’ and to make colours in stamp series ‘more harmonised and standardised’
