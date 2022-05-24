Professor Chan Wai-yee, a member of the Shaw Prize Council, announces this year’s winners. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Shaw Prize awarded to 2 scientists behind breakthrough study, treatment for cystic fibrosis

  • Award foundation praises scientists Paul Negulescu, Michael Welsh for their work on cystic fibrosis
  • Foundation offers separate award to two scientists who contributed to development of European Space Agency’s Hipparcos and Gaia missions

Harvey Kong

Updated: 9:42pm, 24 May, 2022

