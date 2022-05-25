The survey has recommended salary increases starting at 2.04 per cent for the government’s 180,000-strong workforce. Photo: Felix Wong
Major unions give green light on suggestion to bump Hong Kong civil servants’ pay by as much as a record 7.26 per cent
- Survey suggests salary increases starting at 2.04 per cent for the government’s 180,000-strong workforce
- The Executive Council will consider various factors before deciding whether to approve recommendations, says convenor of the city’s de facto cabinet
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The survey has recommended salary increases starting at 2.04 per cent for the government’s 180,000-strong workforce. Photo: Felix Wong