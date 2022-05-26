A teacher guides primary school pupils across the road in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
A teacher guides primary school pupils across the road in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Nearly 90 per cent of 6-year-olds in Hong Kong allocated primary school spots from their top 3 choices

  • Education authorities reveal record 89 per cent of pupils received one of their top three primary school choices during this year’s two-stage allocation process
  • Educators attribute high success rate to recent emigration wave, declining birth rates

William Yiu

Updated: 10:40pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A teacher guides primary school pupils across the road in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
A teacher guides primary school pupils across the road in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE