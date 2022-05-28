Nearly 13 per cent of non-British pupils in UK private schools are from Hong Kong, according to a report. Photo: Shutterstock
Number of Hong Kong pupils at UK private schools with parents also living in country triples following launch of BN(O) scheme
- Nearly 13 per cent of non-British pupils in private schools are from Hong Kong, Independent Schools Council report finds
- For the first time since 2015, most non-British pupils with parents living overseas are from Hong Kong, according to report
