An association of secondary school heads has warned that the mass departure of teachers from their jobs could undermine the city’s education development. Photo: Dickson Lee
An association of secondary school heads has warned that the mass departure of teachers from their jobs could undermine the city’s education development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

Association of Hong Kong secondary school heads warns of ‘ferocious departure tide’ of educators

  • Survey by Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools shows 987 teachers left their jobs during 2020-21 academic year
  • Many principals have expressed difficulties in hiring teachers for new academic year, it says

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:56am, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An association of secondary school heads has warned that the mass departure of teachers from their jobs could undermine the city’s education development. Photo: Dickson Lee
An association of secondary school heads has warned that the mass departure of teachers from their jobs could undermine the city’s education development. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE