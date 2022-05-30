An association of secondary school heads has warned that the mass departure of teachers from their jobs could undermine the city’s education development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Association of Hong Kong secondary school heads warns of ‘ferocious departure tide’ of educators
- Survey by Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools shows 987 teachers left their jobs during 2020-21 academic year
- Many principals have expressed difficulties in hiring teachers for new academic year, it says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An association of secondary school heads has warned that the mass departure of teachers from their jobs could undermine the city’s education development. Photo: Dickson Lee