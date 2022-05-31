Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong Baptist University awards 2 senior South China Morning Post staff with journalism fellowship in first-ever scheme
- Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou will study full-time at university as part of Professional Journalism Fellowship
- Post editor-in-chief Tammy Tam congratulated pair for beating a number of people who applied to school of communication and film’s fellowship
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou. Photo: SCMP