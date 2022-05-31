Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou. Photo: SCMP
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong Baptist University awards 2 senior South China Morning Post staff with journalism fellowship in first-ever scheme

  • Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou will study full-time at university as part of Professional Journalism Fellowship
  • Post editor-in-chief Tammy Tam congratulated pair for beating a number of people who applied to school of communication and film’s fellowship

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 10:01pm, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong news editor Denise Tsang and senior China reporter Laura Zhou. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE