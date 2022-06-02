The University of Hong Kong has held onto its No 4 spot for a fourth consecutive year. Photo: Sam Tsang
3 Hong Kong universities place in top 10 in coveted ranking of Asia’s tertiary institutions
- University of Hong Kong holds onto fourth place, while Chinese University places seventh and University of Science and Technology drops one spot to ninth
- Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings cover 616 institutions in 31 countries and regions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The University of Hong Kong has held onto its No 4 spot for a fourth consecutive year. Photo: Sam Tsang