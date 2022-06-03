Members of the education sector have called for a reduced number of youngsters per classroom to compensate for the recent student exodus. Photo: Nora Tam
Members of the education sector have called for a reduced number of youngsters per classroom to compensate for the recent student exodus. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

More than 30,000 students quit Hong Kong schools, with campuses in high-income areas taking hardest knocks

  • Comparison of enrolment figures from Education Bureau shows 30,515 students withdrew from schools in Hong Kong between October 2020 and September 2021
  • Members of education sector call student exodus frustrating, advise authorities to implement small class teaching

William Yiu

Updated: 8:13am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the education sector have called for a reduced number of youngsters per classroom to compensate for the recent student exodus. Photo: Nora Tam
Members of the education sector have called for a reduced number of youngsters per classroom to compensate for the recent student exodus. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE