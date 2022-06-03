The Education Bureau has said it is formulating guidelines to be released this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
8 Hong Kong teachers deregistered for life in first 4 months of 2022, more than last year’s total, including man who emailed colleagues on ‘improper same-sex relationship’ with ex-student

  • The number was more than the total of seven in the whole of last year
  • Other cases of warning, reprimand and advice involve inappropriate subjects taught and hate or provoking speech

William Yiu

Updated: 10:32am, 3 Jun, 2022

