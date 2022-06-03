New Chinese history textbooks that are being vetted by Hong Kong’s education authorities. Photo: William Yiu
Hong Kong /  Education

New history textbooks for Hong Kong students ‘compress details of Tiananmen Square crackdown, with no mention of commemorative vigil’

  • New textbooks are still being vetted by education authorities, as part of review aimed at enhancing pupils’ understanding of Chinese history
  • Crackdown now listed under a section titled ‘Difficulties encountered during the reform’, with some textbooks providing only a few photos or brief mention of death toll

William Yiu

Updated: 10:51pm, 3 Jun, 2022

