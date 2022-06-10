Teachers use music and singing to engage children and support their auditory skills and language development from a young age. Photos: YCIS
Teachers use music and singing to engage children and support their auditory skills and language development from a young age. Photos: YCIS
Hong Kong /  Education

Implementing core values from the start at YCIS

  • A holistic learning environment is proven to help young learners begin to develop a sense of self, and learn to build authentic, trustworthy and respectful relationships

Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Teachers use music and singing to engage children and support their auditory skills and language development from a young age. Photos: YCIS
Teachers use music and singing to engage children and support their auditory skills and language development from a young age. Photos: YCIS
READ FULL ARTICLE