Polytechnic University’s strength in research was highlighted in the World University Rankings 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong universities’ international reputation takes a hit in latest world rankings, but result still ‘broadly positive’
- Four Hong Kong tertiary institutions gain ground in latest World University Rankings 2023, with Polytechnic University’s strength in research highlighted
- Hong Kong University of Science and Technology falls six spots to 40th, with two others also registering drops
