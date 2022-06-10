Teachers could find themselves out of a job if they do not sign the declaration. Photo: Shutterstock
Teachers could find themselves out of a job if they do not sign the declaration. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Native-speaking English teachers in Hong Kong government schools told to declare allegiance to city or face dismissal

  • Education Bureau says teachers employed on non-civil service terms should sign a declaration pledging to uphold city’s mini-constitution just as government staff do
  • Bureau warns that any ‘neglect, refusal or failure’ to sign and return declaration will result in it taking action to end person’s employment

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung and William Yiu

Updated: 11:26pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Teachers could find themselves out of a job if they do not sign the declaration. Photo: Shutterstock
Teachers could find themselves out of a job if they do not sign the declaration. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE