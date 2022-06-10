Teachers could find themselves out of a job if they do not sign the declaration. Photo: Shutterstock
Native-speaking English teachers in Hong Kong government schools told to declare allegiance to city or face dismissal
- Education Bureau says teachers employed on non-civil service terms should sign a declaration pledging to uphold city’s mini-constitution just as government staff do
- Bureau warns that any ‘neglect, refusal or failure’ to sign and return declaration will result in it taking action to end person’s employment
