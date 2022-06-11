Pupils learn at the ESF Tung Chung International Kindergarten. Photo: Edmond So
Pupils learn at the ESF Tung Chung International Kindergarten. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Education

Largest international school group in Hong Kong to launch trial run for pre-nursery classes, despite city’s declining student population

  • Toddlers born in 2020 are eligible to apply for pre-nursery classes as part of pilot scheme by English Schools Foundation, with lessons to cost HK$11,500 per month
  • Trial comes as education authorities report many local kindergartens are struggling to enrol enough toddlers into pre-nursery classes

William Yiu

Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pupils learn at the ESF Tung Chung International Kindergarten. Photo: Edmond So
Pupils learn at the ESF Tung Chung International Kindergarten. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE