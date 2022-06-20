Nearly 70 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens polled recorded a drop in the number of applications for K1. Photo: Sam Tsang
1 in 10 Hong Kong kindergartens warn of possible closure in coming years as enrolment declines
- Kindergartens have fewer pupils due to plunging birth rate, emigration wave and absence of cross-border pupils
- More than 70 per cent of schools say they might have to fire teachers due to financial difficulties
