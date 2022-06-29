An annual higher education report has ranked Seoul as the second-best city for studying abroad. Photo: Shutterstock
Seoul ranked world’s second-best city for studying abroad, while Hong Kong climbs 3 spots to 12th place in annual QS report

  • South Korean capital comes in at second place for the first time in global list that ranks 140 cities, while London takes top spot
  • Trailing Seoul and Tokyo, Hong Kong becomes Asia’s third-best student city and achieves seventh-highest score in world for employment opportunities

William Yiu

Updated: 6:59pm, 29 Jun, 2022

