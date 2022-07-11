The last couple of years have been challenging, to say the least. While the Covid-19 pandemic has had some very real negative consequences, there have also been unexpected bright spots. With the summer months here, let’s look at some of the positive impacts of the pandemic and how students may emerge stronger in the future. Home schooling, together with office closures, were a seismic adjustment for all involved. Suddenly everyone was home for months on end, living, working and playing together. Emerging research shows that many children have benefited from having more time with their parents and siblings. The daily rush to school, work and activities was replaced by the need to stay home, in turn creating deeper bonds with family members. Learning online from home, although less than ideal for some households, also provided helpful insights. Parents gained a much better understanding of their children’s academic capabilities, including their ability to focus, retain information and follow instructions. The outcome is that many children received extra support where they may have fallen behind in other circumstances, while parents gained greater appreciation for the work of teachers. For children who find the social aspect of school challenging, a few months at home were a welcome respite. Parents sometimes forget that school is an overwhelmingly social environment. Children spend their days in classes with 20 to 30 peers, travelling through corridors and stairwells with hundreds of other students and teachers. It requires endless social decisions and interactions, many of which do not necessarily come easily to some children. At home, in a comforting setting, children who struggle at school with socialising had the benefit of one-on-one play dates with hand-picked friends. With larger group dynamics absent, children could build a rapport with others and confidence in their social skills. Other children used time at home as an opportunity to focus on schoolwork, away from the frequent distractions provided by their friends. Teens and tweens especially found themselves better able to stay on task, and out of drama’s way. With parents supervising directly, there was also less opportunity to zone out or goof off during lessons. The need to focus was paramount, and over time, this was developed into a more robust skill. Another skill that grew over time was time management. The daily list of activities and assignments provided by teachers required organisation on behalf of students. Working independently from home, but still with the expectation that lessons needed to be completed, took planning and diligence. Learning how to work step by step through larger projects, prioritising assignments, and taking proper study breaks all became very necessary to survive online schooling. Teens and tweens especially found themselves better able to stay on task, and out of drama’s way. With parents supervising directly, there was also less opportunity to zone out or goof off during lessons. The outcomes discussed above are school-related. But the pandemic has also made us adapt in other positive ways. With social distancing and a lack of overseas travel, our typical means of connecting with others has changed. We’ve had to make a special effort to plan virtual time with friends and family. Being together required us to be creative and to converse more, leading to more genuine interactions every day. Limits on group sizes for socialising likewise reduced the number of people with whom we could stay in close connection. The outcome was that for many people, peer groups contracted to those who genuinely wanted to stay close and connected. While those friends whose company we enjoy in larger groups will always be welcome again, core groups of friends became more defined and those relationships more valued. Also more valued now is remote work. With offices closed and many employees working from home, companies have become far more accepting of telecommuting. This is a welcome change for people who have busy family lives and appreciate the flexibility of working from home when the need arises. As social creatures, it’s important for us to maintain a certain level of hygiene to stay healthy, but that hasn’t always been a priority for everyone. The renewed emphasis on washing hands and heightened awareness of avoiding touching your face will benefit us for years to come. Research shows we have seen declines in other illnesses thanks to our improved hygiene vigilance. Many aspects of the pandemic have been difficult and dispiriting. But humans are, above all, a highly adaptive species. We carry on and find the bright spots – even during a global pandemic. Katrina Rozga is the director of therapy and counselling at the Jadis Blurton Family Development Center and a registered therapist.