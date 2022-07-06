The IB offers students an internationally accredited qualification to enter higher education institutions. Photo: Handout
93 Hong Kong students attain perfect score in International Baccalaureate exams, 37 fewer than last year
- Decrease in perfect scores came as number of local candidates rose from 2,193 to 2,213
- Last year, 130 local students attained a perfect score in IB exams
