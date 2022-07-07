There were 36 perfect scorers from the English Schools Foundation in the IB exams this year. Photo: handout
There were 36 perfect scorers from the English Schools Foundation in the IB exams this year. Photo: handout
Hong Kong /  Education

Nearly 60 per cent of Hong Kong’s perfect scorers in International Baccalaureate exams from ESF group to study overseas

  • One-third of 36 perfect scorers from English Schools Foundation to study medicine, three have picked psychology and two will read law
  • Student Felix Chim, 18, dreams of becoming an astronaut and plans to pursue aerospace engineering at Texas A&M University in the US

William Yiu

Updated: 6:16pm, 7 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There were 36 perfect scorers from the English Schools Foundation in the IB exams this year. Photo: handout
There were 36 perfect scorers from the English Schools Foundation in the IB exams this year. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE