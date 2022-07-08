The Chinese University of Hong Kong is to set up a new student union after the former one folded last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

College representatives from Chinese University of Hong Kong in talks for new student union 9 months after disbandment of 50-year-old body

  • University vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan earlier revealed to the Post that efforts were under way to set up a more inclusive version of the group
  • Working group from eight CUHK colleges will draft constitution and hold referendum

William Yiu

Updated: 1:59pm, 8 Jul, 2022

