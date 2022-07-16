A centre converted from an abandoned Hong Kong school is set to begin hosting national education seminars and courses for children at the start of the new academic year in September. Officiating at the Patriotic Education Centre’s unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said authorities would support schools in implementing national education to ensure students were taught an accurate history of China and learned the country’s culture and values. Lee also stressed the importance of cultivating young people’s national awareness and identity, as well as maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of the city and ensuring the steady and long-term implementation of “one country, two systems”. The centre in Sha Tin, which was founded by the pro-Beijing Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, also has the support of mainland Chinese authorities. Wong Kam-leung, the union’s chairman, told the Post the centre would hold open days in August for stakeholders and begin courses for students and teachers in September. “The target of the centre will be the teachers and students of primary and secondary schools. We will provide relevant courses and talks for teachers, and arrange tours, visits and workshops for students,” he said. Wong also said the converted campus would help schools to reach national education targets set by the government. “We have related showrooms about the national constitution and national security in the centre,” he said. Hong Kong doesn’t need teachers against national education: John Lee A member of the Legislative Council’s panel on education, Tik Chi-yuen, who is also the city’s sole non-establishment lawmaker, said the quality of patriotic or national education was more important than how quickly the initiative could be launched. “Despite the controversy in the past, the results of students learning from patriotic or national education matter. It can’t be just having teachers talk about it without closely engaging students,” he said. Tik added that school curriculums needed to be diverse without placing an emphasis on just national or patriotic education. “Languages and mathematics are very crucial academically. But they also need to know about sciences, nature, Hong Kong society, the country and world view,” he said. Why Hong Kong’s new textbooks have stopped calling the city a British colony Tan Tieniu, deputy director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, stressed that Chinese President Xi Jinping placed a high value on ensuring youngsters received an education in history. Citing Xi’s speech during his visit to Hong Kong early this month, Tan said young people must be led to understand the development trend on the mainland and the world, as well as enhancing their national pride and sense of belonging. He also encouraged the education sector in Hong Kong to enhance young residents’ sense of purpose and responsibility to the country by strengthening their education in history, with the help of the centre.