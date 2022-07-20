Ebenezer School students Wong Tsz-shing (left) and Leung Sum-wai share their outstanding DSE results. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong students with special educational needs reveal challenges of studying for university entrance exams

  • Student Wong Tsz-shing says he used special equipment to read revision materials and studied extra hours to keep up with classmates
  • Pupil Joyce Lam says she squeezed in studies between hospital check-ups and sneaked in revision during physiotherapy sessions

Kelly Fung and Yanni Chow

Updated: 7:24pm, 20 Jul, 2022

Ebenezer School students Wong Tsz-shing (left) and Leung Sum-wai share their outstanding DSE results. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
