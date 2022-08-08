Children who seem distracted in class may simply be exhausted because of breathing difficulties at night. Photo: Shutterstock
Sleep disordered breathing can develop from mouth breathing at night and can go on to impact a child’s alertness and therefore their performance at school
- Children with SDB may appear hyperactive or distracted, when they are in fact exhausted, with some branded as troublemakers or misdiagnosed with ADD or ADHD
- The cause may be blocked nasal passages due to allergies, enlarged adenoids or a deviated septum, and knock-on effects may include difficulty eating and unclear speech
