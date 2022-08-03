A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Education Day last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Education Day last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong tells schools to ramp up national education as more ‘key calendar dates’ added for campus activities

  • Move sparks concern from sector over teachers’ workload and possibility of alienating students
  • Five more ‘key dates’ added on top of original 13 on national education calendar

William Yiu

Updated: 9:42am, 3 Aug, 2022

