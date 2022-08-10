Six of the eight students who achieved perfect scores in their university entrance exams this year will study at Chinese University. Photo: Shutterstock.
Hong Kong /  Education

Record admission rates, new low in applicant numbers at Hong Kong universities

  • Education consultants say changes came as universities up offers as applicants may opt to study overseas instead
  • More than 15,850 out of 39,523 applicants will be offered places on university degree courses or on early childhood education diploma at EduHK

William Yiu

Updated: 7:18am, 10 Aug, 2022

