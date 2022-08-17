Another student has been deemed a “super top scorer” for his performance in Hong Kong’s university entrance exams after his marks were raised following an appeal, bringing the number of high fliers to five. Enzo Leung Ka-long, an 18-year-old who studied at Diocesan Boys’ School, originally scored a perfect 5** in six of his seven subjects and an extended mathematics module elective, narrowly missing out on becoming one of the top scorers in this year’s Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) examinations. But his scores were upgraded after he filed an appeal, with the re-marked results for the exam released on Wednesday by the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority. “I feel like I had to appeal my economics [exam results], because I always felt confident in this subject and I feel like I owed something to my economics teacher,” he said. 6 out of 8 top scorers in Hong Kong’s DSE exams to pursue studies locally Leung said his original results were already a surprise as the student expected he would only score the top mark in four to five subjects. The adjusted grade was the “icing on the cake”, he added. The upgrade makes him this year’s fifth so-called “super top scorer”, meaning he attained perfect marks in a total of eight subjects and he earned a 5** for the extended mathematics module elective. Leung is also among nine top scorers, alongside eight other students from various schools who achieved a perfect 5** across seven subjects. Of the original eight high fliers, four earned a 5** for the extended mathematics module elective. There were 47,891 candidates who sat for the DSE between April 22 and May 14, according to the exam authority. “Today we are very happy to see the results of the appeal, which see his marks go even further,” said Ronnie Cheng Kay-yen, the headmaster of Diocesan Boys’ School. Hong Kong DSE students with special educational needs reveal study challenges Leung has been admitted to the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where he will study medicine under the global physician-leadership stream. The incoming university first-year student said he had always been passionate about biology and chemistry, developing an interest in the subjects after going on clinical attachments and having discussions with medical students. “I discovered that the responsibility that comes with being a doctor is something that really attracts me and I really wanted to utilise my knowledge and skills to help those who are in need,” he said. Leung said he wanted to take things easy for the moment, adding that he hoped to enjoy university life after a year of “gruelling DSE preparations”. “My focus will be on just trying to enjoy and adapt to my new university life,” he said.