Hong Kong Juvenile Care Centre Chan Nam Cheong Memorial School in Aberdeen, where the principal was dismissed last weekend after a row with the board. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong head teacher launches unfair dismissal claim after school board fires her over complaints about management
- Head of Hong Kong special education secondary school says her ‘abrupt’ dismissal breached employment law and the Education Ordinance
- Education Bureau launches inquiry into management of school in Aberdeen, warns children’s education must not be disrupted
