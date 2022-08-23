New channels will be set up at the border to facilitate thousands of Hong Kong students crossing into mainland China to start the new school year on time. Photo: Dickson Lee
New channels at Shenzhen border, more flights and quarantine arrangements will help Hong Kong students enter mainland China in time for start of new school year
- New arrangement announced after 1,000 frustrated students asked for help to get to school on time
- Latest figures show around 18,430 students from Hong Kong were studying in tertiary and research institutes on the mainland
