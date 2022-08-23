New channels will be set up at the border to facilitate thousands of Hong Kong students crossing into mainland China to start the new school year on time. Photo: Dickson Lee
New channels will be set up at the border to facilitate thousands of Hong Kong students crossing into mainland China to start the new school year on time. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

New channels at Shenzhen border, more flights and quarantine arrangements will help Hong Kong students enter mainland China in time for start of new school year

  • New arrangement announced after 1,000 frustrated students asked for help to get to school on time
  • Latest figures show around 18,430 students from Hong Kong were studying in tertiary and research institutes on the mainland

Charmaine Choi
William Yiu and Charmaine Choi

Updated: 3:50pm, 23 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New channels will be set up at the border to facilitate thousands of Hong Kong students crossing into mainland China to start the new school year on time. Photo: Dickson Lee
New channels will be set up at the border to facilitate thousands of Hong Kong students crossing into mainland China to start the new school year on time. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE