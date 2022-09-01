Tens of thousands of pupils in Hong Kong returned to school for the start of the new academic year on Thursday amid a government decision to tighten the vaccine thresholds for full-day in-person classes to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases. The return to classrooms this month came after a turbulent year, with students from many schools forced to take some of their summer break in March, face-to-face lessons restricted to half days and coronavirus tests required on a daily basis. In addition to taking a daily rapid antigen test (RAT) before turning up at school on Thursday, pupils and teachers were told to provide results for Tuesday and Wednesday. The government, meanwhile, earlier this week announced it would require 90 per cent of students to be triple-vaccinated against Covid-19 from November if secondary schools wanted to hold full-day, in-person classes. The same policy will be applied in October to determine whether primary and secondary schools can hold mask-off extracurricular activities. Schools will also be required to report their monthly inoculation figures from this month, with those that obtain an overall rate of 70 per cent and above to be recognised on the Education Bureau’s website. Concern over fulfilling tougher 3-jab rule for full-day classes in Hong Kong In Yau Tong, primary pupils at Fukien Secondary School Affiliated School returned to half-day classes with coronavirus prevention measures strictly observed. All pupils must wear a mask and anti-pandemic cap and have their temperature taken in the classroom, as well as to upload Covid-19 test results every morning. Parents were glad to see their children returning to school even though citywide daily Covid-19 cases passed the 9,000 mark this week. The mother of a nine-year-old boy said she was thrilled he was back at school but would have preferred full-day classes. Now in Primary Four, he has had three years in a row of half-day schooling. “He hasn’t really had a chance to enjoy a normal primary school life so I hope we can get our normal study back,” said his mother, surnamed Yu, adding that her child had received two jabs and would get the third soon. “I am not worried about the safety and health issues as the pandemic has been around for a long time which has already become a new normal. And the school has done well in the pandemic prevention measures,” she said. But a stay-at-home mother surnamed Hui, who also has a child in Primary Four at the school, said she believed half-day classes were “appropriate” and “reasonable”. “For secondary school students, I think it’s acceptable to have whole-day classes as they can manage their study and life,” she said. “But for primary kids I think happy schooling is more important than academic results.” Full-day classes at Hong Kong schools only if 90 per cent get third Covid jab She said other mothers were also happy with half-day schooling as it gave pupils more time for extracurricular activities. The school’s principal, Eva Charisa Hsu, said the recent surge of daily cases, which might trigger class suspensions, was slightly “worrying”. She added that a few students and staff could not go back to school as they had tested positive. As of Tuesday, about 80 per cent of her pupils had received two jabs. “I believe those who have received two jabs will be willing to get their third. I’ve also noticed there are some unvaccinated children whose parents are worried about the side effects of vaccines and their children’s health,” Hsu said. 6 out of 10 Hong Kong secondary pupils fear socialising without mask: survey Although she was confident about reaching the triple vaccination target, she was not in favour of mask-off activities given safety concerns. “For some activities like sport and music, masks have to be taken off. But even if we are allowed to have mask-off activities, we will still let parents decide,” Hsu said. After reopening in April, only secondary schools were allowed to hold full-day classes on campus, provided 90 per cent of their students had received two doses of a vaccine. But the bureau said only 163, or 32 per cent, of secondary schools fulfilled the requirement to reinstate full-day, in-person teaching for all students during the previous academic year, while 79 had applied to hold the classes on a selective basis. Primary schools and kindergartens have operated under half-day teaching arrangements since January, with the policy set to continue into the coming academic year until further notice. Form Six student Wesley Lo had no particular feelings about the first day back at school. “After experiencing so much from the pandemic, there is nothing that I am not used to now,” the 17-year-old said. ‘Hong Kong children from 5 to 11 will soon need 2 Covid vaccine shots to eat out’ However, he said he was worried full-day face-to-face classes would be suspended if the vaccination requirement was not met, affecting his preparations for the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE), the school leaving qualification. “A half-day of face-to-face classes means there is less time for us to prepare, so it will mean we will have to rush to make progress,” Lo said. Fellow Form Six pupil Oscar Chan, 17, did not share his concerns about the new vaccination requirements. “I don’t want full-day face-to-face classes actually … it will give me more time to complete practice papers at home,” he said, adding that he had spent most of the summer holiday preparing for the DSE.