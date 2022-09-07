Youngsters from ethnic minority groups who have special educational needs face language problems in Hong Kong, a study has found. Photo: Shutterstock.
Study finds uphill struggle for ethnic minority youngsters with special education needs in Hong Kong
- Survey finds ethnic minority youngsters who need special education struggle with Chinese language classes; call for more classes in English
- Experts appeal to government for more assistance for youngsters from ethnic minority groups to access specialist educational help
