Youngsters from ethnic minority groups who have special educational needs face language problems in Hong Kong, a study has found. Photo: Shutterstock.
Study finds uphill struggle for ethnic minority youngsters with special education needs in Hong Kong

  • Survey finds ethnic minority youngsters who need special education struggle with Chinese language classes; call for more classes in English
  • Experts appeal to government for more assistance for youngsters from ethnic minority groups to access specialist educational help

Salina Li

Updated: 12:11am, 7 Sep, 2022

