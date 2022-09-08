Hong Kong primary schools have been asked to spend quarter of teaching time on patriotism. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Education Bureau suggests primary schools spend quarter of teaching time on patriotism, national security education
- Curriculum guide for primary schools was last updated in 2014 and needed to be brought in line with kindergarten and secondary ones, bureau says
- Schools asked to spend up to one-fourth of study time during six years of primary education on activities and talks about patriotism
