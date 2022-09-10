The suspension of face-to-face classes may have contributed to a spike in the suicide rate among children under 15 years old, say experts. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong suicide rate for children under 15 hit historical high last year with 11 victims
- Change in learning environment was partly to blame because students struggled to adapt to online classes and new routine, education psychologist says
- Younger students missed out on forming intimate relationships with peers and teachers, according to expert
The suspension of face-to-face classes may have contributed to a spike in the suicide rate among children under 15 years old, say experts. Photo: Shutterstock