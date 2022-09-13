Secondary school principals have appealed to government to carry out a survey of the profession to try and stem the loss of frontline teachers. Photo: Winson Wong.
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong principals appeal to city leader John Lee to plug education brain drain as teachers desert classrooms

  • Secondary school heads appeal to city leader John Lee for government survey to help find way to stem teacher losses from classrooms
  • Head teachers’ group says it is hard to agree with government claim that schools were functioning normally, despite the loss of staff

William Yiu

Updated: 10:12pm, 13 Sep, 2022

