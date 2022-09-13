Secondary school principals have appealed to government to carry out a survey of the profession to try and stem the loss of frontline teachers. Photo: Winson Wong.
Hong Kong principals appeal to city leader John Lee to plug education brain drain as teachers desert classrooms
- Secondary school heads appeal to city leader John Lee for government survey to help find way to stem teacher losses from classrooms
- Head teachers’ group says it is hard to agree with government claim that schools were functioning normally, despite the loss of staff
Secondary school principals have appealed to government to carry out a survey of the profession to try and stem the loss of frontline teachers. Photo: Winson Wong.