Schools welcome a reduction in coronavirus restrictions that have opened the door to a resumption of overseas study trips for pupils. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Schools welcome a reduction in coronavirus restrictions that have opened the door to a resumption of overseas study trips for pupils. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools welcome prospect of return of overseas study tours as hotel quarantine rule axed

  • Schools eager to resume overseas trips for pupils after three-year break forced by Covid restrictions
  • Study tour agents predict increased business as some schools prepare to send pupils on trips next year

William Yiu

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Schools welcome a reduction in coronavirus restrictions that have opened the door to a resumption of overseas study trips for pupils. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Schools welcome a reduction in coronavirus restrictions that have opened the door to a resumption of overseas study trips for pupils. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE