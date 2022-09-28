Authorities have cut 22 Form One classes across schools in Hong Kong during the current academic year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Number of axed Form One classes in Hong Kong increases almost threefold from previous school year
- Education Bureau says 14 Primary One and 22 Form One classes have been cut this school year
- But Hong Kong Subsidised Secondary School Council says ‘double-digit’ reduction was expected, with the decrease set to be ‘more horrible’ in the future
