Authorities have cut 22 Form One classes across schools in Hong Kong during the current academic year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Authorities have cut 22 Form One classes across schools in Hong Kong during the current academic year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Number of axed Form One classes in Hong Kong increases almost threefold from previous school year

  • Education Bureau says 14 Primary One and 22 Form One classes have been cut this school year
  • But Hong Kong Subsidised Secondary School Council says ‘double-digit’ reduction was expected, with the decrease set to be ‘more horrible’ in the future

William Yiu

Updated: 11:32pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities have cut 22 Form One classes across schools in Hong Kong during the current academic year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Authorities have cut 22 Form One classes across schools in Hong Kong during the current academic year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE