The education Bureau has received eight complaints against Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Using restraints which can impede mentally-disabled students’ breathing breaches Hong Kong guidelines, warns protection group
- Education Bureau guidelines state that restraints used on students cannot affect their breathing
- Warning comes in response to accusations made against Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po
