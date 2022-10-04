The education Bureau has received eight complaints against Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
The education Bureau has received eight complaints against Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Using restraints which can impede mentally-disabled students’ breathing breaches Hong Kong guidelines, warns protection group

  • Education Bureau guidelines state that restraints used on students cannot affect their breathing
  • Warning comes in response to accusations made against Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 3:47pm, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The education Bureau has received eight complaints against Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
The education Bureau has received eight complaints against Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE