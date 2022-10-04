Parents have called for break time restrictions in schools to be brought into line with relaxed rules for restaurants. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong parents, child development expert call for school meal Covid-19 restrictions to fall into line with restaurants

  • Parents and child development expert say children should be allowed to mingle at break times in line with restaurant Covid-19 rules relaxation
  • Child behaviour expert warns children may lose out on social skills if not allowed to mix with others

Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:40pm, 4 Oct, 2022

