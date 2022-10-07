Hong Kong education authorities have rejected calls for full-day in-person classes to resume at primary schools. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong education authorities have rejected calls for full-day in-person classes to resume at primary schools. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

No full-day primary school classes for Hong Kong because of ‘low Covid-19 jab rate’

  • Lawmakers slam government for not providing clear timetable for primary schools to return to normal
  • Half-day classes were putting working parents under pressure and making it harder for them to provide for their families, lawmakers say

William Yiu

Updated: 4:42pm, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong education authorities have rejected calls for full-day in-person classes to resume at primary schools. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong education authorities have rejected calls for full-day in-person classes to resume at primary schools. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE