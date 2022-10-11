St Francis Xavier’s School in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong education authorities tell schools to handle students who misbehave during national flag-raising ceremonies in ‘fair’ manner
- Students should be dealt with in ‘reasonable, fair and lawful manner’, says education bureau after campus suspends 14 pupils for skipping an event
- ‘Schools should follow up immediately if there are students showing disrespect to the national flag or the national emblem,’ bureau says
