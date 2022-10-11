St Francis Xavier’s School in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
St Francis Xavier’s School in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education authorities tell schools to handle students who misbehave during national flag-raising ceremonies in ‘fair’ manner

  • Students should be dealt with in ‘reasonable, fair and lawful manner’, says education bureau after campus suspends 14 pupils for skipping an event
  • ‘Schools should follow up immediately if there are students showing disrespect to the national flag or the national emblem,’ bureau says

Yanni ChowNg Kang-chung
Yanni Chow and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
St Francis Xavier’s School in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
St Francis Xavier’s School in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE