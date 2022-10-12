Five universities in Hong Kong were featured in a ranking of the top 100 global institutions. Photo: Winson Wong
5 universities in Hong Kong make list of top 100 institutions worldwide, with 1 contender moving up more than 50 places

  • Annual ranking by British-based Times Higher Education shows four local universities have reached new heights in top 100, while another made a slight drop
  • City University makes debut in top 100, with dramatic leap from 151st to 99th places between this year and last

William Yiu

Updated: 4:39pm, 12 Oct, 2022

