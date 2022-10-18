Lawmakers have accused Chinese University of stripping cultural nods from its emblem following the unveiling of a redesign. Photo: Shutterstock
Redesign of university emblem sparks heated words in Hong Kong between lawmakers and alumni

  • Lawmakers accuse Chinese University of stripping away important cultural nods following unveiling of new crest
  • But some alumni say change is for university’s greater good, warning legislators not to politicise redesign

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:57pm, 18 Oct, 2022

