City leader John Lee also spoke about creating a “Youth Development Blueprint” to help tackle the problems faced by the young generation. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong policy address: John Lee pushes for youth hostel scheme to add 3,000 extra spaces, but says tenants will need to earn places with community service
- Expansion of scheme part of chief executive’s plans to support young residents, with authorities to push forward ‘Youth Development Blueprint’ by year’s end
- But academic says drafting blueprint is no substitute for pursuing long-term dialogue with young generation
