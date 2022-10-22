Hong Kong authorities plan to offer 10 new sites to kindergartens in areas with low numbers of children. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong dishes out incentives to struggling preschools as falling births impact enrolment
- With under 22,000 babies born from January to August, births could sink to a new low this year
- Education Bureau offers new sites, doubles relocation grant to HK$3 million as 20 preschools close
