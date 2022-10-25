Education secretary draws the line on teachers’ conduct. Photo: Shutterstock
Education secretary draws the line on teachers’ conduct. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong teachers with serious ‘defects’ in character and conduct could face lifetime classroom ban, education secretary warns

  • Draft amendments to teachers’ code of conduct also throws lifeline to teachers to re-register after disqualification
  • Education secretary said first draft of new regulations for profession now out for discussion and suggestions

Harvey Kong
William Yiu and Harvey Kong

Updated: 10:56pm, 25 Oct, 2022

