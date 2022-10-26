Chinese University was carrying out the rebranding as part of efforts to mark its 60th anniversary next year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Chinese University of Hong Kong president agrees to drop crest redesign after pro-Beijing lawmakers complain of ‘lack of consultation’

  • Governing council endorses move, with trio of lawmakers appointed to body saying they have demanded independent investigation into redesign
  • University unveiled new crest last week without properly consulting council in ‘black box affair’, they claim

Ng Kang-chung and Lilian Cheng
Ng Kang-chung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:30am, 26 Oct, 2022

