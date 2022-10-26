The Chinese University of Hong Kong has reverted to its old crest. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chinese University of Hong Kong dropped its new crest after a week. Here is all you need to know about the saga

  • University president Rocky Tuan has been criticised for his handling of the redesign with lawmakers calling for an independent inquiry
  • Students and alumni did not appreciate the new crest with many blaming a lack of consultation for the negative reactions

William Yiu

Updated: 6:30pm, 26 Oct, 2022

