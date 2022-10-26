The Chinese University of Hong Kong has reverted to its old crest. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Explainer |
Chinese University of Hong Kong dropped its new crest after a week. Here is all you need to know about the saga
- University president Rocky Tuan has been criticised for his handling of the redesign with lawmakers calling for an independent inquiry
- Students and alumni did not appreciate the new crest with many blaming a lack of consultation for the negative reactions
The Chinese University of Hong Kong has reverted to its old crest. Photo: K. Y. Cheng