SCMP journalists Denise Tsang (left), Laura Zhou (right) and former TVB veteran Raymond Wong at a round table discussion at Baptist University. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Press on, even if you cannot win: Raymond Roy Wong, Hong Kong’s ‘godfather of journalism’, urges the city’s reporters not to censor themselves
- Wong described the national security law as ‘draconian’, but told journalism practitioners not to lose hope
- He was speaking alongside two of the Post’s reporters, who were granted Baptist University fellowships sponsored by a HK$50 million donation he made
SCMP journalists Denise Tsang (left), Laura Zhou (right) and former TVB veteran Raymond Wong at a round table discussion at Baptist University. Photo: Xiaomei Chen