Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) president Nancy Ip hopes to encourage girls to succeed in science and technology-related fields. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Hong Kong’s first woman university president Nancy Ip gets mainland Chinese support to speed up research on Alzheimer’s disease
- Renowned neuroscientist says access to mainland Chinese data of 10 million Alzheimer’s disease patients a big boost for research
- University presidents also calls for girls to break ‘gender myth’ by taking up science and technology studies
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) president Nancy Ip hopes to encourage girls to succeed in science and technology-related fields. Photo: Dickson Lee