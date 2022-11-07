Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) president Nancy Ip hopes to encourage girls to succeed in science and technology-related fields. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Hong Kong’s first woman university president Nancy Ip gets mainland Chinese support to speed up research on Alzheimer’s disease

  • Renowned neuroscientist says access to mainland Chinese data of 10 million Alzheimer’s disease patients a big boost for research
  • University presidents also calls for girls to break ‘gender myth’ by taking up science and technology studies

Cannix Yau and Olga Wong

Updated: 8:09am, 7 Nov, 2022

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) president Nancy Ip hopes to encourage girls to succeed in science and technology-related fields. Photo: Dickson Lee
