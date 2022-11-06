National education activities, such as flag-raising ceremonies, are to instil a sense of identity in students, a minister has said. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Flag-raising rules at Hong Kong schools not intended to make pupils ‘suffer’, but to foster national pride, education chief says
- Secretary for Education Christine Choi also says ‘room for improvement’ in how schools oversee patriotic activities, despite many institutions being ‘very professional’
- Remarks from minister follow three-day suspension of 14 students at St Francis Xavier’s School last month for failing to attend flag-raising ceremony
National education activities, such as flag-raising ceremonies, are to instil a sense of identity in students, a minister has said. Photo: Jonathan Wong